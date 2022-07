JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute bottled water to neighbors in need on Saturday, July 9.

The giveaway will start at 10:00 a.m. at Triumph Church & Kingdom at 5302 Queen Mary Lane. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The distribution will run until supplies are gone.

Potable water is available for neighbors at any of the city’s fire stations.