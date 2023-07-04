JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A water main break on Woodrow Wilson Avenue affected drivers and businesses on Tuesday, July 4.

The Rally’s on Woodrow Wilson started having issues Monday night when their water started to turn brown. Their water was shut off, and they expected upset customers on Tuesday.

“We don’t have any water right now, so we can’t sell any drinks or slushies. The only thing we can sell are shakes and burgers and fries. That’s about it. Right now, I haven’t had any customer complain about it, but I know later on they probably would,” said Linda Slaughter, the regional general manager for Rally’s.

Jackson leaders told WJTV 12 News that the water leak was repaired by Tuesday afternoon.