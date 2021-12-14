Jackson water main repairs to affect some Highway 80 businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson issued a precautionary notice to some businesses due to water main repairs on Highway 80. Crews will repair a leak, which could cause some disruptions to businesses in the area.

The work will be performed at midnight on Wednesday, December 15. Leaders said the work will take a couple of hours if there are no issues during the repairs.

The following businesses are expected to be affected during the water outage:

J&H Gas McDonalds Popeyes Cookout Pizza Hut Captain D’s Puckett Machinery Creshale’s Cafe Carson Tire & Muffler Capital Pawn Shop

Once water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued.