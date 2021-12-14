Jackson water main repairs to affect some Highway 80 businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson issued a precautionary notice to some businesses due to water main repairs on Highway 80. Crews will repair a leak, which could cause some disruptions to businesses in the area.
The work will be performed at midnight on Wednesday, December 15. Leaders said the work will take a couple of hours if there are no issues during the repairs.
The following businesses are expected to be affected during the water outage:
- J&H Gas
- McDonalds
- Popeyes
- Cookout
- Pizza Hut
- Captain D’s
- Puckett Machinery
- Creshale’s Cafe
- Carson Tire & Muffler
- Capital Pawn Shop
Once water is restored, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued.