JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a woman was arrested after a man’s body was found during an apartment fire.

Captain Abraham Thompson said Jessica R. Blount, 43, was booked into custody for murder on Friday, June 16.

The incident happened at the Sunset Plaza Apartments on Sunset Drive on June 14, 2023. According to witnesses, the fire started on the first floor around 6:00 a.m.

Firefighters at the scene told WJTV 12 News that a body was removed from the scene.

According to Jackson police, the victim was a 41-year-old man. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Anthony Michael Wilson.

Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said the victim appeared to have died from blunt force trauma.

Anyone with additional information about the crime can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.