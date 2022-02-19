JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends gathered to celebrate a local woman’s monumental birthday.

Doris Covington turned 102 on Saturday, February 19.

Originally from Lexington, she moved to Jackson 22 years ago to be closer to her family. Covington has 3 children, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

In her youth, she was an equestrian and sewed all of her children’s clothes. Her family said they are excited to be able to share these moments with her and receive her wisdom.

“I grew up on a farm. I did farm work. I lived through the depression. I ran the store in the square of Lexington for a good many years. I retired at 74. I should’ve worked on because it really isn’t too much wrong with me now,” said Covington.

“What I really learned from her is her dedication to life and her love for her family. She will do anything for them. Recently, she’s been making baby blankets for us, which I really like. Now, I’m going to be able to pass it down to my kids and their kids, which is really neat and interesting that she can do it, too,” said great-granddaughter Rebecca Seale.

Covington said working hard and staying busy is what keeps her going.