JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman has been arrested in connection to the death of her four-year-old son.

Captain Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the incident happened around 11:42 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 in the 600 block of Randell Street.

Thompson said Cindreonna Jones, 30, was charged with murder after her four-year-old son, Keshaun Jones, died from a single gunshot wound. She was arrested around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Anyone with further information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or JPD at (601)-960-1234.