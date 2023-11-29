JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One West Jackson resident is frustrated with Richard’s Disposal. She said the garbage company is not picking up her trash.

Eddie Miller has lived on Bullard Street for more than 20 years. She said her trash is not being picked up. On Tuesday, she said her trash can was still full while her neighbors’ trash was picked up.

Miller believes that her trash not being picked up is a result of current negotiations with the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal.

She called the company to find out why her trash was not being picked up. According to Miller, Richard’s Disposal said they cannot pick up her garbage because she uses a Waste Pro can.

WJTV 12 News will reach out to Richard’s Disposal regarding their policy towards the garbage cans residents should have.