JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was convicted of the 2018 shooting death of her boyfriend in Hinds County Circuit Court.

On December 27, 2018, Jackson police responded to Roslyn Avenue where Demarcus Harris, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. His girlfriend, Jakia Thomas, was initially charged with aggravated assault. However, Harris later died from his injuries and her charges were upgraded to murder.

After a week-long trial, Thomas was found guilty of second-degree murder. She faces a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“This case is another reminder of the tragic consequences of domestic violence,” said Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.

If you or a loved one have been the victim of domestic violence, call the Domestic

Violence Hotline at (800)-799-7233 or text START to 88788 for assistance and resources.