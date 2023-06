JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Jackson are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered after a house fire.

The fire happened at a home on Miller Avenue around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said firefighters discovered the woman’s body. He said the woman was in her 80s. She has not been identified.

Armon said the woman may have died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.