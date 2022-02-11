JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was found guilty in the shooting death of Phillip Lee, which happened in June 2014.

According to Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, Sarrah Brown was convicted on Friday, February 11 for first degree murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle following a week-long trial before Senior Circuit Court Judge Tomie Green.

Owens said Brown shot into a vehicle and killed Lee with a single gunshot wound to the right eye using a STRM Ruger 9899MM Caliber Pistol

She will be sentenced at a later date and faces a mandatory life sentence.