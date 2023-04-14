HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after she was convicted of her daughter’s murder and the abuse of her two other children.

Jackson police found 17-year-old LaMonica Tucker unresponsive at a home on Lowder Drive on October 31, 2020. She was taken to a hospital where she later died the same day.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens said Tucker showed obvious signs of physical abuse.

He said a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl found at the home also showed signed of prolonged physical abuse.

Tucker’s mother, LaTiffany Chambers, and her stepfather, Danny Dabbs, were both charged with capital murder. They were also charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

Chambers was found guilty of each charge. She was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for her daughter’s murder and ten years each for the abuse of her other children.