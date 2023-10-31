JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was hit by a pickup truck while walking to a gas station on Tuesday, October 31.

The incident happened near the intersection of West McDowell Road and Raymond Road in Jackson.

A witness said the woman landed a couple of feet away from the vehicle after being hit. The driver said he did not see the woman until it was too late.

“I was avoiding traffic, and she just so happened to come out. She flagged me down a little bit, but I was like, focus on the traffic about to hit me, and I kind of nicked her a little bit. But we solved it out and everything,” said Chauncey Taylor, the driver.

Paramedics said the woman is expected to be okay.