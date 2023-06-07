JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured after being attacked by dogs in Jackson, according to police.
The incident happened outside a home on Clairmont Street on Tuesday, June 6.
Officer Sam Brown said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. Her condition is unknown as of Wednesday, June 7.
Brown said the owner of the dogs, 56-year-old Debra Ann Bell, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
According to Brown, animal control confiscated six adult pit bulls and one puppy from the home.