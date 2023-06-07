JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured after being attacked by dogs in Jackson, according to police.

The incident happened outside a home on Clairmont Street on Tuesday, June 6.

Officer Sam Brown said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries. Her condition is unknown as of Wednesday, June 7.

Brown said the owner of the dogs, 56-year-old Debra Ann Bell, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Debra Ann Bell (Courtesy: Jackson Police Dept.)

According to Brown, animal control confiscated six adult pit bulls and one puppy from the home.