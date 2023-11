JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured after shots were fired into her Jackson home.

Officer Sam Brown said the incident happened in the 200 block of Lindsey Drive on Monday, October 30.

According to Brown, the woman was lying in bed when someone fired multiple shots. She was shot once in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to gather information about a possible suspect or motive.