CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was killed during a crash in Claiborne County involving a deer.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2 on U.S. 61 South near Old Colony Road.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling southbound when the vehicle collided with a deer. After colliding with the Chevrolet, the deer collided with a northbound 2011 Nissan Maxima and entered through the windshield.

The passenger of the Nissan Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, died in the crash. Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.