Jackson woman killed in house fire on Lorraine Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a woman died in a house fire in Jackson.

The fire happened at a home on Lorraine Street on Tuesday, December 7. After working to contain the fire, Jackson firefighters discovered the body of a woman.

The Hinds County coroner will determine the woman’s cause of death. She has not been identified at this time.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, no other injuries were reported. Fire investigators and Jackson police will investigate the cause of the fire.