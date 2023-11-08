JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman has to find a new place to live after a fire destroyed her home.

The fire happened just before 6:30 a.m. off of Lois Cove in Jackson on Wednesday, November 8.

“I knew the house was on fire, but when I got here, I panicked knowing that she wasn’t in there, but just knowing the idea she could have been in there. But I’m just thankful. Like I said, I’m thankful to God that she was out of there,” said Dorice Hoover, a neighbor.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the car and spread to the garage. Hoover said her neighbor usually works overnight and goes straight to sleep, but Wednesday was different.

“Of course, material things you can replace. I’m just thankful to God that she didn’t go in and go to sleep like she normally does. With the bars being around the house, it would have been very difficult to get her out,” Hoover stated.

She said the homeowner is trying to process what happened.