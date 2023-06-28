JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman pled guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Court documents showed that Latasha Wise, 36, conspired with two other individuals to obtain bank loans through fraudulent means. U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca said Wise used social security numbers that did not belong to her to obtain the bank loans.

Wise is scheduled to be sentenced on September 26, 2023. She faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The Madison Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.