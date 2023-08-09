JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local group stepped up to help a Jackson woman, who has trouble getting around without assistance.

Since being on hospice care, Joyce Bass has found it difficult to move around. One day, she mentioned to her caregivers that owning a motorized wheelchair would make her life so much better.

Some generous donors helped make her dream a reality.

“Besides, this is something special for her. Well, so many times. And when she wanted to go somewhere, she never could. But now, this gives her an opportunity to get out and go, especially to her daughters, her granddaughters’ games and stuff that she really wants to go to. But she can have the special transportation to get there as of right now is just wonderful,” said Shelia Smith, Bass’ daughter.

Employees from Specialty Hospice Caregivers said they’re focused on improving the lives of their patients.

Bass said she wanted to see her granddaughter perform at Alcorn State University, as well as move around her home more easily and go to the grocery store on own.

She was surprised with the new wheelchair on Wednesday, August 9.

“Thank God to enable them to do this, and for me to accept this, that I’m still here,” Bass said.