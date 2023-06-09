JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was released on bond after she was arrested in connection to a dog attack.

Debra Ann Bell, 56, appeared in court on June 7 after being charged with aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $25,000, and she was later released after she posted bond.

Bell was arrested after a 37-year-old woman was attacked by pit bills outside a home on Clairmont Street on Tuesday, June 6.

Officer Sam Brown said the victim was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

According to Brown, animal control confiscated six adult pit bulls and one puppy from the home. The adult dogs were euthanized.