JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Prosecutors announced that a Jackson woman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison as an armed career criminal for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on December 8, 2021, federal and state law enforcement executed a search warrant at Betty Butler’s home and found her in possession of a firearm.

Butler, 56, had prior felony convictions, and felons are prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms. Prosecutors said four of Butler’s prior convictions were considered serious drug felonies, which triggered application of the Armed Career Criminal Act.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the DEA, with assistance from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.