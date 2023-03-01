JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Jackson woman was sentenced for the 2018 shooting death of her boyfriend.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, said Jakia Thomas was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for the murder of Demarcus Harris. After a weeklong trial, Thomas was found guilty of second-degree murder.

According to Owens, Thomas initially told police that Harris accidently shot himself while cleaning his gun. However, Jackson detectives determined Thomas’ story was not supported by physical evidence.

Owens said the evidence presented at trial showed the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.