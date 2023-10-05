JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to court documents, Latasha Wise, 36, conspired with others to obtain bank loans through fraudulent means.

Officials said she used false names and social security numbers that did not belong to her to obtain bank loans. She pled guilty on June 27, 2023, to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The case was investigated by the Madison, Mississippi Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.