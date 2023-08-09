JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was sentenced to 27 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

According to court documents, Valerie Austin, 37, conspired with two other individuals to obtain bank loans through fraudulent means.

Prosecutors said Austin used false names and social security numbers that did not belong to her to obtain bank loans. She was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 7, 2023, and she pled guilty on April 26, 2023 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The Madison Police Department and HSI investigated the case.