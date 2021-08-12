Jackson woman to host blood drive for granddaughter battling COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman will host a blood drive Saturday, August 14 for her granddaughter, Alicia Sanders, who’s battling COVID-19.

Dorothy Davis said her granddaughter contracted COVID while babysitting and started to having trouble breathing. Last week, Davis spoke at the Jackson City Council meeting pleading with people to get vaccinated, especially the younger generation.

The drive will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Walmart on Greenway Road. Those who participate will receive a free tee-shirt and a Dairy Queen coupon.