Jackson Zoo holds emergency meeting

City council members held an emergency meeting with Jackson Zoo Officials earlier this morning at the Jackson City Hall.

The mayor of Jackson was in attendance.

Five Jackson City Council Members just approved $200,000 to be given to the Jackson Zoo, to help them get through the year.

Leaders with the zoo say the zoo numbers are still low in attendance. They believe several factors, including Jackson’s infrastructure and the unpredictable weather, have been contributing to this low attendance.

Dave Wetzel Interim Director at Jackson Zoo says, “We’ve experienced a little bit of a blip with attendance being down. We asked the city and the city graciously approved $200,000 to us so we could get to the end of the year.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says, “This money requested by the zoo today is to act as a bridge to get us to the place we’ve all agreed we want to go. these resources are necessary to make sure the zoo can be sustained until the new management group takes over.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the new management group zoo Shanarium is set to take over soon. The audit the city agreed to give the new managers, is set to be delivered to them this week.

In the meantime, Mayor Lumumba says the city is also investing in more resources for the zoo which includes investing in the one percent sales tax to have Capital Street and Ellis Avenue paved.