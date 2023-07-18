JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced tickets are now available for the 2023 Blue Bell Ice Cream Safari at the Jackson Zoo.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Gates will open to the public at 10:00 a.m.

The annual event will have local celebrity guest scoopers, who will serve a variety of 12 delicious ice cream flavors sponsored by Blue Bell.

The event will also feature face painting, a splash pad, inflatables, and fun activities with Discovery Animal Encounters, JZKeepers, AAZK Chapter, and much more.

The Ice Cream Safari is one of many fundraiser events with proceeds going back to the zoo.

The cost of the event is $13 for attendees ages 13 and up, $10 for attendees ages three to 12, and free for ages two and under.

The city is also seeking volunteer scoopers. If you’re interested, you can contact Melissa Payne at 601-213-7636 or email melissap@jacksonms.gov.

Tickets are now available for purchase online. Cash payments are only accepted in person.