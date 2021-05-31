Jackson Zoo open for Memorial Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After closing its gates in 2019, the City of Jackson conducted renovations for the Jackson Zoo, which is now back open and ready for business.

Walking through the park, you can’t help but smile at what you’ll see.

“You can come out and see our giraffe, our tigers our leopards, the chimps out on the island the gibbons in the bushes and our leamers,” said Interim Director Dave Wetzel.

Parts of the zoo are still under construction or closed because of COVID-19, but zoo keepers say they’re still plenty of ways to have a wild day.

“It’s just a magic time for little kids to come and say oh hey that’s a rhino. Animal planet and stuff is great but there not this big on tv, they’re actually really big and they smell and so you just get all the senses that you cant get off of tv so its just a fun place kids can run around and play and see the magic of the world.”

On June 26, the zoo is hosting its first big event since it reopened called Summer Fling– a fun after hours experience with animals.

“You’ll get free hot dogs and hamburgers with chips and lemonade, watermelon, cotton candy. We’ve got some entertainers coming out, we’ve got some local venders who’ve made some wonderful products. We’ll be doing caracel rides and we’ll be selling stuff from the gift shop,” said Promotions Director EJ Rivers.

All donations made will go to a new Lorikeet Exhibit where you can interact with small birds. The Zoo hopes to open that in the nearer future.