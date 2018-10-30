Jackson Zoo reimburses misused funds Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - According to the MS Department of Finance and Administration, the City of Jackson sent them a check for $350,000.

That amount is part of bond funds authorized by the legislature for capital improvements. Bond monies are restricted. But the zoo, misused the funds in order to pay salaries and recurring operating expenses.



"While we appreciate the action taken by the City of Jackson to make this right, we are still expecting the Jackson Zoo officials to provide us with a detailed accounting of all expenses paid with state bond funds,” Jackson said.

This controversy resulted in the resignation of long-term Zoo Director Beth Poff.

In August DFA issued a letter requesting reimbursement.

City leaders stepped in to help the financially strapped institution with operating expenses.

According to DFA, the funds will be placed in an account and the department's Bureau of Building, Grounds and Real Property Management will oversee any future zoo capital improvement projects to ensure the funds are spent according to the intended purpose.

