Jackson Zoo to host Summer Fling on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Zoo will host its Summer Fling on Saturday, June 26, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Activities will take place while supplies last. Each guest with an event wristband will receive food and homemade vanilla Blue Belle ice cream.

There will also be a special JZKeeper Chat with K.D. Knox the giraffe along with Freedom Ranch Outreach, and guests can ride the Endangered Species carousel, jump on Bounce-A-Roo, and get their face painted with SnapHappy.

A meet and greet will also take place with Miss Jackson Hospitality and Little Miss Jackson Hospitality and the Wayfinder and Fairy princesses from Enchanting Memories.