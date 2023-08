JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A zookeeper at the Jackson Zoo was injured after being attacked by a monkey.

According to Jackson officials, the incident happened inside the monkey enclosure on Saturday, August 19, while the zookeeper was servicing the animal.

The zookeeper’s injuries are not life-threatening. Officials said they’re waiting for an incident report from the zookeeper to fully know what transpired.

No other information was provided.