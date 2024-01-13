JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – What started out as a motorcade has grown into one of the most looked forward to parades in Jackson.

The annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Day parade was held on Saturday, January 13. The parade served as more than just entertainment. It’s a thriving testament to the sacrifices made by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It’s a special day, not only for Martin Luther King, but also for Black people to come together, and the community to enjoy themselves once again,” said Romelo Smith, who attended the parade.

The parade started decades ago. Each year, the parade has grown.

“It means a lot for me to be out here celebrating with my kids. To celebrate Martin Luther King, who fought for our rights, because we wouldn’t have as much freedom as we have today, and it’s just a joy to be out here today and see the kids celebrating and enjoying themselves,” said Natasha Caston, who attended the parade.

The parade is a tradition for some people, who look forward to seeing the marching bands and other attendees. WJTV 12 News’ Kayla Thompson was one of the grand marshals.

“This is a historic day. Most of the directors have been in this parade as kids through school and even college. And it means a lot to us to keep the tradition going. And we want to be here to support the community as best we can,” said Cristofer Stewart, the band director at Forest Hill High School.

Through all of the festivities, people recognized that activities, like the parade, wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for Dr. King’s role in the Civil Rights Movement.