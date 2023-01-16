JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – January 16 marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People across the City of Jackson honored the life of the late civil rights leader by giving back to the community.

Many local organizations celebrated by advocating and teaching others the importance of MLK Day. They also hosted cleanup events, as well as water and food distributions.

Residents believe that MLK Day is one of the days that the society tends to celebrate in a gracious way prior to the level of freedom all racial groups have due to King’s hard work.

“I’m thankful to see some of the things he was hoping for us to have for ourselves and your family as well,” said Catherine Tillman, a local resident. “It’s good to see those things now.”

“Martin Luther King Day is a day that we should all take heed to as this honors the day that we remember why we are now equal,” said Brandon Williams, another local resident. “It’s a day that brings joy to our community every year faithfully.”

Local residents believe that MLK Day is a day that we all come together as one and should be practiced more in the communities.