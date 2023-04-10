JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jacksonians are voicing their frustration when it comes to the trash situation in the city.

With Jackson entering a second week with no garbage pickup, neighbors are left holding onto their garbage.

Cleo Wells has lived in Hinds County for more than 60 years. On Monday, he rolled out the trailer to help pick up trash for a friend in North Jackson.

Wells said although he doesn’t have these issues in the county, it’s an inconvenience to those who live within city limits.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this where residents have to take their own trash to the landfill, and I would love to see the council and the mayor come together to resolve this as soon as possible,” he said.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) sent a letter to the mayor with a notice of violation in regard to trash collection. City leaders are expected to meet with MDEQ on Wednesday.