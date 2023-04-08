BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Local dumping sites are being made available for people in Jackson to get rid of their garbage.

The ongoing garbage problem has Jacksonians frustrated since the city’s contract with Richard’s Disposal ended.

Jacksonians say it’s been a week since their trash has been picked up and are forced to take their trash to local dumping sites.

“It’s beyond inconvenient because the City of Jackson can’t figure out what to do with the trash. If it wasn’t for the water problems, it wouldn’t feel so bad. It a whole conglomeration of issues,” said Jeremiah Body, a Jackson neighbor.

The Byram landfill opened its gates to neighbors for garbage drop off from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“I think it’s ridiculous that we have to go through this. The city and the mayor need to get themselves together. We’re tired of bringing our trash out here for probably the next three weeks. Somebody needs to do their job right,” said Willy Halloway, a Jackson neighbor.

City officials haven’t yet agreed on a company to collect trash. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he will call an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss to garbage contract.

Officials say they’re scheduled to be back in Hinds County Chancery Court on April 17 for an emergency hearing on the dispute.