JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Taz filing season has arrived. On Saturday, Jackson neighbors took advantage of what was billed as “Super Tax Day” to get them filed for free.

Entergy and Capital Area United Way partnered to bring free tax services to the Jackson community.

“We’re providing a service where people are not spending money to actually get their taxes done. The amount of money they can save by coming to our vital program is really important. We have people save from $5 to $600, just to come here and get their taxes prepared for free,” said Cassio Batteast of Capital Area United Way.

The free event helped ease financial strain for many.

“As a mother who is paying a mortgage, paying water, lights, I don’t feel like I should have to spend money on taxes on my rate of pay during the year. This should always be free every year. I appreciate the organizations going out here,” said Twanza Payne, who filed her taxes at the event.

For the sponsors of the event, for them, every dollar that people can get back is important.

“There is no more important time of the year than tax time. That’s when families typically can apply for and get credit. That will give them thousands of dollars back into their pockets so that they can improve their quality of life, send their kids to school, or pay for household expenses. We just know that every dollar we can help people get through free tax preparation is one of the best ways we can support our communities,” said Liz Brister with Entergy.

The deadline for federal tax returns this year is April 18.