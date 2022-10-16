JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day at the Metro Center Mall.

The dumpster days happen on the second Saturday of each month. It’s a way for Jacksonians to declutter their homes. Items like TV screens, electronics, furniture, limbs, wood and more can be tossed. The days also help people dispose of unwanted items and help beautify the city.

“If folks have something they want to throw away, instead of illegally dumping or throwing it in a vacant lot, you can bring it here. It’s free. They don’t charge you anything,” said William Sims, a city maintenance worker.

Paint, tires, refrigerators and stoves aren’t accepted at Roll-off Dumpster Days.