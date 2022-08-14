JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices have bee steadily dropping over the past month. The national average is now under $4 per gallon.

While President Biden has been vocal about his plan to lower gas prices, some Jacksonians say they do appreciate the current prices, however the prices remain higher than this time a year ago. Drivers would like to see them go even lower.

“I feel like if gas prices steadily rise, people are going to stop traveling as much. It’s going to be like alternatives to travel. Probably more bikes. I doubt in this area. Overall, I wish gas prices would go down to how they used to be back a few years ago. As of now, I don’t see that happening,” said Ryan Beard, a Jackson neighbor.

“It the went down over the last couple months from something, what, $4, down to what, $3.49. It needs to go down more,” said James Walker, another Jackson neighbor.

Today, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Mississippi is about $3.53 a gallon. Some say they’re still cutting expenses by changing their driving habits.