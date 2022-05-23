JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bridal Path is moving to Madison after operating in Jackson for 50 years.

The Clarion-Ledger reported the store’s owner, Audrey McCarty, said the new location will provide more space for the store. She and her family purchased the entire corner between Main Street and Madison Parkway across from Half Shell Oyster House to build the store.

The new building will be about 10,000 square feet. It will have the appearance of being two stories, with high ceilings and natural light. The building is expected to be completed in early 2023.

McCarty said her store receives many out of state customers. She believes visitors will still make the drive to Madison to shop. However, she understands the historical significance of moving her store out of Jackson.

According to the newspaper, the store opened in 1970 in The Quarter on Lakeland Drive. In 1982, the store moved into an old home on Lakeland Drive before moving to its current location in Banner Hall in 1991.

McCarty said the store’s future location will have room for other businesses to move into, as well.