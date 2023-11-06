JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders provided an update about the city falling behind on involices.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Fidelis Malembeka said the city was working diligently to obtain outstanding invoices prior to the City Council’s request. He said he asked each department to share any invoices that were not in the system.

Malembeka said when the document was shared with the City Council, it had not been properly vetted by the Finance Department.

“What was in that document was outstanding invoices for the zoo, and we represented that that was an erroneous invoice. We knew that there was an issue. That’s the reason why a payment had not been made. When you look at that document, there were three invoices listed for the zoo, which amounted to approximate $1.5 million. As we all know, that is an excessive amount,” he said.

Interim Public Works Director Robert Lee said after speaking with the Jackson Zoo and JXN Water, they determined there was a leak at the zoo near the rhinoceros area.