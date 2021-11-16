Jackson’s city engineer discusses issues at water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The city engineer for Jackson will hold a news conference on Tuesday, November 16. Dr. Charles Williams will discuss the recent water issues that are affecting the city.

Leaders issued a boil water notice for all surface water connections Monday night. They said there were complications at the city’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and could lead to low to no water pressure in some areas of Jackson throughout the next few days.

Leaders said the city has not been able to provide the adequate pressure of about 90 psi and pressure at the plant was nearing a 65 psi threshold by Monday afternoon. By Tuesday morning, the pressure at the plant had increased to about 75 psi.

The notice is for the city’s surface water connections and does not include the Jackson-Maddox Well System connections.

The news conference will be at 3:00 p.m. in front of City Hall.