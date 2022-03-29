JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams submitted his notice of retirement to the mayor’s office on Monday, March 28.

Williams previously served as the city’s Public Works director and has worked in the city for more than 20 years.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city appreciates the work of Dr. Williams.

“I’m grateful for his service. Dr. Williams has been a trusted and trusted servant of the City of Jackson, often answering calls in the middle of the night, calling me sometimes in the middle of the night and early morning. And so, he’s given his blood, sweat and tears to the City of Jackson, and we’re grateful,” said Lumumba.

Williams will continue to work with the city until the end of April.