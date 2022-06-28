JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson entered day four of a citywide boil water advisory on Tuesday.

Restaurant owners in the city said the boil water notice puts a strain on how the businesses can serve their patrons.

“Obviously, we’re handicapped with our service of sodas, water, tea or ice machine, all of that. And, you know, when something like this happens, which it does fairly often, you know, we’re required to purchase or outsource things that we would normally have in-house at a specific price,” explained Louis Larose, the owner of Lou’s Full-Serv.

Business owners said they hope city leaders will implement a long-term plan to resolve the issue.

“It’d be nice to know if there was a plan going forward, you know, to kind of correct some of the things rather than just the talk and the rhetoric about,” said Larose.

He added that it’s difficult to obtain products like ice, bottled water and canned drinks. With the spike in inflation, those items are more expensive.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the city about the ongoing notice, and we are waiting to hear back.