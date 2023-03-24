JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Garbage collection issues in the City of Jackson continue to create anxiety for some residents, according to city leaders.

The garbage contract between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal ends on Friday, March 31. The battle over a garbage contract has been going on for about a year and a half, according to Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba released a statement and a letter to the City Council in reference to the city’s garbage issue.

In the statement, Lumumba said multiple efforts were made over the last several years to secure a garbage contract, including three RFP processes. He said members of the council refused to accept the contract of the top-rated vendors in the last two RFP processes.

“I’m disappointed that it’s taken this long, and it creates a level of anxiety that it really the citizens shouldn’t have to deal with,” said Foote.

The vendors being considered are Waste Management and FFC. Lumumba said he would re-propose a contract with Richard’s Disposal.