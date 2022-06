JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced that the Environmental Service Center, located at 1570 University Boulevard, will be closed due to maintenance and facility repairs.

The center will be closed from June 2 to June 16. The facility will reopen on June 21 at 8:00 a.m.

Neighbors can call 601-960-1193 for information regarding hazardous waste disposal.