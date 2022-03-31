JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s still no decision from the judge over the City of Jackson’s garbage collection contract and time is running out.

The city’s garbage contract with Waste Management expires at midnight, but Judge Jess Dickenson did send a preview to both parties on how he would rule. He issued the following statement:

My decision will make clear that regardless of a declared emergency the law requires a proposed contract from the executive branch, the mayor, be presented to and approved by the legislative branch, the council. Judge Jess Dickenson

Attorney Deshun Martin said once the official ruining is released by Judge Dickenson, the City Council will enter into executive session and start working on the process of approving a contract.

“They will continue to fulfill their constitutional role as an legislative body in the city and will do their job. They will talk, they will have hearings, they will do what they need to do to get a contract approved for garbage waste collection,” said Martin.

Councilman Ashby Foote, Ward 1, said the ball is really in the mayor’s court as to what’s next. They can only come to an agreement on a contract if the mayor presents them with one.

Foote said he hopes that both groups can come together for a long term solution and not repeat this process every 90 days.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba sent the following letter to Waste Management on March 31 about the contract expiration with the city.