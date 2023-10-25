JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for the Waterworks Connector Phase 2 expansion.

The Museum Trail is located adjacent to and through a well-known section along Interstate 55.

The idea for the Museum Trail started in 2009, when two friends Clay Hays and David Pharr, spent time exploring a decommissioned railroad line running along the backside of the Greater Belhaven Neighborhood in Jackson. They started thinking about how the abandoned railway could be transformed into a public trail.

Almost a decade later, after planning, fundraising, and construction, Phase 1 of the trail was completed.

“If you look closely at examples like the Beltline in Atlanta, it becomes obvious that a thoughtfully planned network of trails can change the arc of a city‘s history,” said David Pharr, Co-Founder of the Museum Trail. “The effort itself is powerful, and the generosity of donors and volunteers has been inspiring beyond words.”

Once completed, the Museum Trail will span a full five miles, offering uninterrupted alternative means of transportation to several of Jackson’s brightest spots and attractions, including several of its museums, parks, and schools, meeting the need for alternative means of transportation in addition to accessible recreational outlets that promote health and wellness.

The Museum Trail’s next steps involve its continued expansion to Downtown and West Jackson, with a direct connection to the Jackson State University (JSU) campus.