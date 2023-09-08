JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The director of Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department has stepped down.

Ison Harris told WJTV 12 News that he needed to spend more time with his family, take care of his health and focus on himself.

“At this point, I’m tired and want to go,” Harris said. He has served the City of Jackson for eight years.

Harris added that he’s grateful for the opportunities, and he appreciates Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba for appointing him to lead the department.

Lumumba accepted Harris’ resignation.

“Mr. Harris handled the department with integrity and dedication. He has made great strides during his tenure here to consistently and tirelessly reach out to the community and hold events that uplift our Youth and others, as well as significantly upgrade our City’s golf parks and the Jackson Zoo, among many other things,” Lumumba said.