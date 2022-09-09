JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson rescheduled its next Roll-Off Dumpster Day for neighbors to Saturday, September 10.

The event will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (weather permitting) at the Old Pepsi Building, located at 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Roll-Off days will continue to be held on the second Saturday of every month for the upcoming year. Dumpsters will be placed at one location each month.

City leaders are asking residents not to leave debris at the location if the dumpster is not available.

Residents may bring all household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the location.

City businesses and residents living outside the city limits of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.