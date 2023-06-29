JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Salvation Army said the organization’s Center of Hope is in need of donations for the pantry shelves.

Major Timothy Delaney, spokesperson for the Salvation Army Center of Hope, said the shelves are nearly bare, and the escalating crisis of food inequality and disparity is exacerbating the situation.

“We are facing a profound crisis of food insecurity and inequity in our Jackson Metropolitan Area community. The summer months typically bring a surge in demand, as families with children who rely on school meal programs seek additional support. However, this year, the need has surpassed our expectations, leaving us with bare shelves,” said Delaney.

If you would like to make a donation, the Center of Hope needs non-perishable food items, canned goods, grains and other essential supplies.

“We believe that no one should go hungry. We are appealing to our generous Jackson Metropolitan Area community members, local businesses, and partners to join forces with us and support our mission to eradicate hunger in our area. Your donations, big or small, can provide hope and sustenance to those who need it most,” stated Delaney.

To contribute to the restocking efforts, you can drop off donations at the Center of Hope located at 110 Presto Lane in Jackson. Monetary donations can be made online.